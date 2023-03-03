Voters beware of verbal gymnastics and recycled announcements

A pending election always has my BS radar on high alert.
Most recently we have been warned to keep an eye out for those repeat promises. They are the promises made some time ago and re-packaged in the lead up to an election to make the voters think there is something new on the horizon.
This happened on the South Coast in late February when prime minister Anthony Albanese paid a visit to announce significant road funding. In fact it was $40 million to upgrade local roads in the Shoalhaven.
Just what the community needed. But it was quickly pointed out by reporters that he had actually made that announcement during the Federal election of 2022. To which he responded that he was now delivering on the promise.
"What we did was make announcements before an election, and after an election we deliver it," he said.
Funny that he saved that delivery for 10 months down the track - just in time for the State Government election.
Standing beside him during the announcement was the state Labor candidate for South Coast Liza Butler and state opposition leader Chris Minns.
At last check the funds had not been dropped into Shoalhaven City Council's bank account to allow the work could begin.
It would seem there are times when even the candidates don't know what they stand for.
This was driven home at a recent meet the candidate event in the Southern Inlands where candidates were asked to identify whether or not they supported government selloffs including Sydney Water. All but two held up a sign that said 'No'. The two 'Yes' votes came from the Liberal candidates - Wendy Tuckerman (Goulburn) and Nathaniel Smith (Wollondilly).
But there was a quick back pedal on their vote when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told media "The advice I've received is that they've made a mistake, they've clarified their position in relation to that."
He continued: "We have no plans in relation to Sydney Water. I've made that very clear every step of the way."
Please voters, don't be fooled by the verbal gymnastics. Keep an open mind and do your research before you decide who is the right choice for you.
With this in mind, we would love to know what matters most to you. We are currently running a survey to find out what it is the voters want, not what the politicians and would-be-politicians want to tell us.
Please go to the survey here so we know what matters most to you.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
