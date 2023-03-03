Beer Festival
Broulee Brewhouse
The Broulee Brewhouse will host its Autumn Beer Festival to celebrate the release of its limited Witbier. The Brewhouse's David Quinton calls it a "representation of our passion for crafting unique, high-quality beers that reflect the local environment and culture". The festival is all-ages and kicks off at 10am on March 10. Keep an eye out for tickets at brouleebrewhouse.com.au.
Moruya Celebrates!
Mardi Gras
Moruya's long-running Mardi Gras Parade and River Lights will be returning on March 11. Come along to witness history and celebrate 'Yesterday's Heroes'. The parade starts at 12pm and river lights will be floated at dusk. The spectacular day will be topped off with a fireworks display over the Moruya River. Come and join the fun!
Go Electric
Drive an EV
The South Coast and Health and Sustainability Alliance Electric Vehicle Expo will be held on March 12 at Hanging Rock Rugby Field. Test drive an electric vehicle (EV), chat with EV owners and learn what it's like to own an EV in the Eurobodalla. Got one already? Display your vehicle at the Expo by calling Robert on 0475149917.
Paddle Out
Support our Sanctuaries
Narooma's annual Paddle Out in support of marine sanctuaries is on at 10am on Sunday, March 12. Organised by Nature Coast Marine Group, the event highlights the importance of our marine parks, particularly the threatened Great Southern Reef. You can register to join the famous paddle out at eventbrite.com.au.
Author Talk
Julie Janson
Get to know award-winning novelist, playwright and poet Julie Janson at the Moruya Library on Thursday, March 9. Julie will speak about her life and experiences of writing from an Indigenous perspective. Bookings are essential, you can book at eventbrite.com.au.
Music at Moruya
Cope Street Parade
"Ecstasy" is how reviewers describe Cope Street Parade's music. Their sound combines an Australian take on gypsy swing and New Orleans jazz. The band will perform at the Moruya Golf Club on March 9, with doors open at 6pm. Book tickets at humanitix.com.
Movie Night
Map to Paradise
Come and show your support for our oceans and marine life by watching the short film, 'The Map to Paradise'. The screening begins at 5.30pm at Bend & Sip Bar at 98 Campbell St, Narooma. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
