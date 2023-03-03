Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

From Mardi Gras to Movie Nights, come along to these events

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beer Festival

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.