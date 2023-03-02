An iconic tree standing on the banks of the mouth of Candlagan Creek at Mossy Point is set to be removed.
Concerned resident Frances Luke contacted the council worried the low-hanging branches were at risk of breaking because of the weight of the boughs and foliage.
However the notification to the council backfired when Ms Luke was informed the council would remove the tree.
"The tree has been inspected by a qualified arborist. The assessment indicated that the tree poses sufficient risk to warrant action with our limited financial resources," the council response said.
"We wish to advise the recommended action is to remove the tree. Council will begin the process of actioning the works which will be carried out by our accredited contractors."
A council spokesperson said the council was required to manage trees in accordance with the Tree Risk Management on Council Controlled Land Policy and Code of Practice.
"Trees are assessed by a qualified arborist to determine the amount of risk each poses to the public," the spokesperson said.
"This particular tree was assessed with a hazard rating of 10 - high risk - and must be removed under the policy and code."
The spokesperson said sometimes the council would prune dead tree branches depending on the level of risk the tree posed. However, dangerous trees were always removed.
"Council staff empathise with the emotional attachment residents often develop to particular trees. Tree management on public land is a delicate balancing act; managing the risks to community safety (and potential liability) against social and environmental benefits," the spokesperson said.
Ms Luke was concerned the loss of the root system would weaken the surrounding soil and foreshore, increasing the chance of erosion.
"If the tree is removed the roots will break down and the ground will become vulnerable to the high tides," he said.
However, the council spokesperson said at least some of the root system was usually left in place to reduce soil degradation.
