Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

ReGrowth Community Screening Celebration event showcasing resilience of our youth

Updated March 2 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ReGrowth youth theatre workshop at Broulee. Picture supplied.

There's a short feature film celebrating the resilience and creativity of young people screening in Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.