There's a short feature film celebrating the resilience and creativity of young people screening in Moruya.
Moruya-based not-for-profit The Family Place is hosting a community screening celebration as part of the bushfire ReGrowth program.
The program included five acting workshops throughout the far south coast helping teenagers build resilience and creativity. Parts of these sessions were filmed to create a documentary tracking the growth of the participants through the project.
The 50-minute feature film is still in the editing stages, but The Family Place are holding LGA-specific celebrations featuring some of the best video content of local youths from the Bodalla and Broulee workshops as a taster for the final product.
Community Recovery Youth Theatre Project Officer Meaghan said the short film celebrated how strong the youth in the area were and how important it was to support them and give them a voice.
"I am looking forward to showing the community that this generation - we are in safe hands with them. They are so driven and so resilient," she said.
She was helping with the workshops and witnessed first-hand the changes to the participants throughout the sessions as they built confidence and felt more comfortable. It's these stories of change and growth that feature powerfully in the short film screening.
Meaghan said the screening was a celebration of participants involved in the project and would build community support for young people.
The event is on March 11 at the Mechanics Institute in Moruya.
Tickets are free and there will be free games, a free food truck and music.
Everything kicks off at 5pm.
For more information, visit the event page: facebook.com/events/1013336339629878
