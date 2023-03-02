A picture is worth a thousand words. But what about 2000 pictures?
Ted Richards has taken his 2000th picture for the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum. Yet after 10 years' of photographing the museum's collection, the experienced photographer has found his 2000th subject puzzling.
Ted photographed the historical 'Clyde River Cricket Competition' with just one competition etched in 1923-24 won by the 'Mogo' team.
However the cup's donor is unknown to the museum, being donated sometime after the museum's opening in 1977.
Museum honorary curator Myf Thompson OAM says that the museum used a notebook to record their collections, just like many other volunteer-run museums.
"We don't have a donor detailed for the Cup. It's been held in our storage for quite some time," Ms Thompson said.
"We wanted to give it an ID number for our new cloud-based collections system which is why Ted has photographed it"
"We would love to know who donated it. If anyone does know, please get in touch with the museum."
A lifetime passion for photography
Born in Melbourne, Ted's family moved to Canberra when he was young.
"Like a lot of Canberrans, I worked in the public service but tried hard to get a job in photography. My first job was an assistant at a studio. We photographed everything: weddings, bar mitzvahs, families, new stores and products."
He went on to become a photojournalist for the Herald Sun. "I used to get calls to be at the airport in 15 minutes to take an aerial shots of Canberra and NSW. I was forever rushing."
Ted and his wife jumped at the opportunity to purchase a photography business in Manuka where they Ted spent 30 years finessing his skills.
As a 19-year-old visiting London, Ted found himself in the midst of the 1958 Aldermaston Marches which saw thousands of people gather at Trafalgar Square.
During his travels, Ted carried his handy Exakta VX camera and took a photograph which is now on permanent display at the Museum of London.
Ted rediscovered his photograph while revisiting his personal collection. "I sent a scan to the Museum of London curator and she jumped on it. The curator told me they had hundreds of photos of Aldermaston Marches but this is the only one taken in colour."
"It was lucky that when I was on the ship to London, I decided to buy the Exakta at the stopover in Aden, Yemen."
Keeping our history safe
Since July 2012, Ted has been capturing up to ten museum items each week. "I'm only here for one morning a week. So it's not a bad effort!"
Of all the items he has recorded, he finds a "hot cross bun crosser" one of the most intriguing. "Somebody has carefully hand-cut a piece of wood into the shape of a cross. When they'd make hot cross buns they'd push this into the dough to create the cross."
All of Ted's images are recorded in his small studio, labelled 'Ted's Domain' by the community of volunteers at the museum. A standard day at Ted's Domain begins with Ms Thompson handing him several new items to be photographed.
"I'm a technical bloke, so if there's a complicated little bit of machinery I like to take a closer look. But all of them are equally as important, whether it's just a book or bottle of ink, it should be photographed."
Since its inception in 1977, the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum has been entirely run by volunteers who have organised museum displays, restored valuable items, accepted donations and reminded tourists and locals of our colourful history.
As museum curator, Ms Thompson recognises the tireless work of volunteers. "It's people like Ted who give their time and skills. Anyone who can make a matchbox interesting is invaluable!
"We are so proud of him and we are lucky that the Eurobodalla has one of the highest rates of volunteers."
And the most difficult subject to photograph?
"It's so big and complex. I thought I could drag it to a better spot but 2.5 tonnes is a little too heavy."
The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm. Visit them at 3 Museum Place or visit their website for more information.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
