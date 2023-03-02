Expressions of interest to open Medicare Urgent Care Clinic in Batemans Bay

Expressions of Interest are open for the Batemans Bay Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC).
The Medicare UCCs will provide bulk billed treatment for urgent but non-life-threatening emergencies and will operate extended hours, seven days a week. Non-life-threatening emergencies make up 50 per cent of the total presentations to hospitals in NSW.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the new centre would take pressure off local hospitals.
"Medicare Urgent Care Clinics are a new model of care that will ease the pressure on our local hospitals and give local families more options to see a healthcare professional when they have an urgent, but not life-threatening, need for care," Ms Phillips said.
"I've been fighting to make it easier for the people of the NSW South Coast to access high quality healthcare, where and when they need it."
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler said the new centre would allow families in NSW to get top-quality care from a nurse or a doctor without having to wait in a hospital emergency department.
The EOI is open to existing general practices, community health centres, and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services.
The EOI will be open for submissions from March 2 to April 12.
Providers who have applied in previous Expression of Interest processes in New South Wales do not need to re-apply but should engage with the relevant Primary Health Network.
Following the EOI process, and contingent on finding a suitable provider, the UCC will open from July 1, 2023.
