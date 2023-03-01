Proposed monthly council meetings including public forum on public display

Eurobodalla Shire councillors want to hold council meetings monthly and include public forum in the meeting proper.
At their council meeting on February 28, the councillors unanimously voted in support of putting a new Code of Meeting Practice on public display.
The new code proposes moving council meetings from fortnightly to monthly and incorporating public forum into the meeting time.
Councillor Tanya Dannock said the proposed changes were a "more modern approach to doing business".
Mayor Mat Hatcher said he believed the changes were the best way forward, would help extend council resources and help the councillors be more efficient in meetings and better serve the community.
He said while the proposed changed would cut down the number of meetings, the option to call an extra-ordinary meeting, if required, was always available.
The new draft Code of Meeting Practice will be on public display until April 11.
