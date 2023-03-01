Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Proposed monthly council meetings including public forum on public display

March 1 2023 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed monthly council meetings including public forum on public display

Eurobodalla Shire councillors want to hold council meetings monthly and include public forum in the meeting proper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.