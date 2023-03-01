Batemans Bay TAFE offering fee-free nursing course

Batemans Bay TAFE is now offering a new nursing course.
The Diploma of Nursing aims to help supply the Eurobodalla and community with fully graduated nurses to support the healthcare system.
By 2025, it is projected Australia will have a shortfall of around 85,000 nurses.
Batemans Bay TAFE is the only healthcare provider in the region offering this course.
Surfside mum of two, Niomi Borg, has been enrolled in the course. She had always dreamed of being a nurse but never thought she would finish a diploma. She praised the quality of her experience during the course, and said the teachers were so supportive.
"I never thought I'd be able to complete a diploma but my TAFE NSW teachers are so incredibly supportive and experienced, I've only got a few months left until graduating," she said.
She hopes to secure a job as an enrolled nurse at the new Eurobodalla hospital upon graduating.
Batemans Bay TAFE nursing teacher Janie Fitz said nursing was a great profession.
"Virtually every nursing graduate secures a job and it's extremely rewarding and flexible work," she said.
Ms Fitz said there were many pathways the diploma offered, not just nursing. Some of these include working in public acute, private community, and GP clinics.
The course requires 400 hours of work placement and Ms Fitz said enrolments were still open for the 2023 Diploma of Nursing intake.
