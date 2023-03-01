Mayor's Column: Workshop to focus on the council budgets

Summer break is over and councillors are back, representing you.
Our neighbouring shires are grappling with proposed rate rises, big ones. I'm pleased to report the Eurobodalla is better placed. We do, however, have financial challenges.
The difference is we are well placed for more efficiencies. By reprioritising our programs, we can live within our means.
In a time of ever-escalating costs, we need to be particularly vigilant, and our new GM Warwick Winn is currently reviewing the council finances with the full support of councillors.

This week councillors and senior staff will workshop the strategic issues and financial challenges facing the Eurobodalla. Mr Winn will lead these sessions with a specialist facilitator, held offsite at Mollymook from midday Thursday through to Friday lunch. It's an extremely busy agenda and covers a lot of ground, with councillors expected to consume more than 100 briefing pages beforehand.
Why Mollymook, you ask? We think being outside the shire allows us to fully focus on the task at hand. This is money well spent and I thank councillors and staff for giving up their evening for this important work, solely aimed at reprioritising budgets for the benefit of ratepayers.
This is sound, contemporary management practice - structured, robust and strategic - and will allow the council to perform effectively and efficiently for the community into the future.
I'm proud to say it's the aim of all councillors.
