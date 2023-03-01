When people connect with their communities, they have a greater sense of belonging Advertising Feature

Neighbour Day on Sunday, March 26 is an opportunity to connect with those around you and create belonging in your communities. Picture Shutterstock

Social isolation and loneliness can affect any person at any stage of life, but we can all play a role, no matter how big or small, in creating a community where everyone feels that they belong.

This Neighbour Day, Sunday, March 26, is the perfect opportunity to connect with those around you, have some fun, and create belonging in your communities.

Neighbour Day is the annual call-to-action for Relationships Australia's Neighbours Every Day (NED) campaign. The theme is 'Create Belonging' - where everyone in Australia - individuals, community groups, businesses and governments - are asked to take everyday actions that create social connection and foster respectful relationships.

"Research shows us that when people connect with their communities, they have a greater sense of belonging, which leads to improved mental wellbeing and a reduction in loneliness," national executive officer for Relationships Australia, Nick Tebbey said.

"It also contributes to strength and resilience in the face of external pressures (such as the COVID pandemic, associated lockdowns, and extreme weather events). As we've learned in recent years, well-connected neighbourhoods are better equipped to face and recover from emergencies and natural disasters.

"The benefits of belonging extend beyond just to those who feel newly included. Having diverse relationships improves everyone's relationship satisfaction, mental health and wellbeing.

"A sense of belonging and connectedness can come from a large range of shared interests and activities, mutual support and genuine interest for others."

The Neighbours Every Day website contains a great range of free resources to help support connection and to create belonging across the country - on Neighbour Day and every day.

A recent addition has been the introduction of new resources in six key community languages.

"We hope these will be the beginning of increased engagement with, and support for, Australia's diverse multicultural communities," Mr Tebbey said. "We also have the support of a team of amazing NED ambassadors who are helping us spread the word and encouraging people to take action.

"The groundswell of interest in this upcoming Neighbour Day is inspiring. Local councils, community organisations, businesses and passionate individuals across Australia are joining the call to action, and we are seeing public events registered nationwide - with many more private and unregistered events also being planned."

Whether through a cuppa, a picnic in the park, a message of support or a simple act of friendship with those around us, connection can and should be something we all strive for.

Everyone is invited to register or find an event (or neighbourly action) through the Neighbours Every Day website. Events open to the public will be promoted on the website with details and a location map. You can also find free resources to help organise a successful Neighbour Day event.

"Over the years, it has become increasingly clear that there is immense value in getting connected and staying connected. If there is one thing Australians do very well, it's supporting those around us in both good times and tough times," Mr Tebbey said.

"Help us celebrate this Neighbour Day on March 26, and together let's create belonging across Australia."