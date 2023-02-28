Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Broulee Dolphins fight hard at Kiama Sevens

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broulee Dolphins taking on eventual champions Shoalhaven in a round of the Rhino Shield. Picture by Brian Scott.

The Broulee Dolphins were among 44 teams from across Australia who converged on Kiama for the annual Kiama Sevens championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.