Broulee Dolphins fight hard at Kiama Sevens

The Broulee Dolphins were among 44 teams from across Australia who converged on Kiama for the annual Kiama Sevens championship.
Western Sydney Two Blues were crowned Kiama Sevens champions for a second time in three years at the 51st Kiama Sevens tournament.
Broulee fought hard, but ultimately suffered two defeats in their games during the tournament.
They lost 25-2 to Shoalhaven - who would go on to win the Bowl Final - and 20-12 to Golbourn.
Shoalhaven and Kiama performed the best of the south coast teams, taking out the reserve grade Bowl final and country final respectively.
Rain and COVID had ruined previous events but the sun shone brightly this year, much to the pleasure of organiser Mark Bryant.
"It was absolutely sensational. The only downside of the beautiful weather was that people were getting burnt, unlike last year where they were drowning," he said.
"Everyone had a smile on their face.
"This COVID hangover is just about over and everyone is glad to be out and about. It was a great tournament on and off the field."
On the field Western Sydney Two Blues were unstoppable, adding a second title to the one they won in 2021.
This time they beat a gallant Randwick 24-12 in the hard-fought final.
Randwick, back in Kiama after a eight-year hiatus, were coached by former Wallabies player Stephen Hoiles.
"All teams seemed to really enjoy the day," Bryant said.
"Randwick indicated they would be back.
"The great thing about the tournament is that there is a mixture of great country players and those who play in Sydney and surrounds.
"The standard is pretty good in the country but you get to these first premier league division and they are another level.
"There are definitely players who can end up playing for the Australian Sevens side.
"The Kiama Sevens is a pathway for sure. If you show the talent you get identified for the Australian Sevens side which now goes to the Olympics."
The only downside on Saturday was when a young female rugby player from Hunters Hill broke her leg.
"That was terrible for the young girl. Fortunately we were able to get the ambulance there fairly quickly and she was transported to hospital," Bryant said.
"The rest of the day went really well. The crowd really seemed to love the action on the field."
KIAMA SEVENS:
Men's final: WESTERN SYDNEY TWO BLUES 24 d RANDWICK 12
Women's final: BURANEER 29 d SYDNEY UNIVERSITY 0
Men's Plate final: MANLY 45 d NORTH SYDNEY 0
NSW Men's Country Cup: KIAMA 19 d LAKES 7
NSW Women's Country Cup: ALBURY STEAMERS 12 d BRAIDWOOD 0
Women's Second Division Cup: UNI NORTHS ACT 22 d GUNGAHLIN 0
Bowl final: SHOALHAVEN 24 d HUNTERS HILL 5.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
