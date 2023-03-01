Minister for Health Brad Hazzard visited the hospital site on Wednesday, March 1 to mark a 'milestone' for healthcare in the Eurobodalla.
Construction on the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is expected to start "sometime in the next few months", according to Mr Hazzard. In the meantime, an archaeological salvage will help determine whether Indigenous artefacts lay beneath the proposed site near Moruya TAFE.
Speaking alongside Mr Hazzard was Andrew Constance, Liberal Party Candidate for Bega Russell Fitzpatrick and Chief Executive of the Southern NSW Local Health District Margaret Bennett.
Ms Bennett highlighted the new hospital as "the absolute best" development she has overseen in her role. "The fact that we're building a facility here that will enable birthing on country is wonderful."
The hospital's "culturally safe" maternity ward will be on the ground floor to allow new mothers access to an outdoor, providing choice and comfort during labour.
Hospital to highlight Indigenous heritage
Walbunja Elder Bunja Smith attended the site on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming developments. "It's an important project for the entire Eurobodalla, not just for the Aboriginal community."
A walk-through simulation of the hospital shows indigenous language will adorn the walls to remind visitors of the Indigenous Walbunja ancestors who once walked the land.
Mr Smith is hopeful that if artefacts are found they can be displayed in the hospital. "This land was a travelling route for Aboriginal people so I don't expect there to be too many."
The site's initial test excavations uncovered "subsurface artefacts" meaning further digs need to occur before construction begins.
Heritage Manager of Biosis Samantha Keats will be spearheading the survey: "We will be digging test pits across the site to get as much material as possible so that when the hospital is built nothing is getting destroyed."
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland recognises that the delay in completing the dig has left locals feeling disappointed. "The archaeological dig is necessary but has not been commenced until the 11th hour, meaning that the building company has still not begun works for a level four hospital."
"The Eurobodalla community has united around a new site for the new hospital. They want the services that have been lacking for so many years."
Health above politics
Mr Hazzard was asked to share his opinion on a group who completed their own sod-turning ceremony alongside Bega Dr Holland on February 6.
"It's disappointing and insensitive to the Aboriginal community and I think a little misleading to the broader community," Mr Hazzard said.
"I share with Andrew Constance the view that health should be above politics. We should not have to see people in the community trying to stir up trouble and inviting disharmony. A new hospital is a moment for excitement.
"There have been untruths, leading to division. What we're doing today is standing here in confirmation of the truth. And the truth is that a $260 million hospital will be delivered."
However, a spokesperson for NSW Health has stated that $2 million out of the $260 million was used to upgrade the Moruya Hospital which will shut down once the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is completed.
The hospital is estimated to open to patients in 2025.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
