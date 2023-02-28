Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
16 Fairley Street, Depot Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 1 2023 - 8:30am
Once in a lifetime opportunity

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 16 Fairley Street, Depot Beach
  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay 02 4472 6565
  • Contact: Steven Mason 0414 937 352 Aristotle Stavros 0408 612 914
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located right in the heart of the Murramarang National Park, boasting white sand coast lines, magnificent beaches, pristine forests and an abundance of wildlife, Depot Beach is an exclusive, tightly held and highly sought-after coastal hamlet on the NSW South Coast.

