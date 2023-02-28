Once in a lifetime opportunity

Located right in the heart of the Murramarang National Park, boasting white sand coast lines, magnificent beaches, pristine forests and an abundance of wildlife, Depot Beach is an exclusive, tightly held and highly sought-after coastal hamlet on the NSW South Coast.
Upstairs is a light-filled, open-plan living space with an exquisite kitchen and lounge opening to the front deck drenched in natural sunlight. Downstairs is a separate living area that can sleep guests or family.
The house and the large double garage are set on a 743 square metre block.
When you buy real estate, whether it be residential or commercial, nothing is more important than location and it doesn't get any better than this!
