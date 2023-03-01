Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Group 16 rugby league teams hoping to capitalise on NRL pre-season fixture during 2023 pre-season

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby league clubs are flying high after the success of the NRL pre-season fixture in Moruya. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

Hosting an NRL pre-season match was fantastic for local clubs, according to the Moruya Sharks secretary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.