Hosting an NRL pre-season match was fantastic for local clubs, according to the Moruya Sharks secretary.
Pat McMahon was one of more than 40 volunteers from the Moruya Sharks Rugby League Club who helped out when the Canberra Raiders played the Canterbury Bulldogs at Ack Weyman Oval on February 12.
The club treasurer said the pre-season game was a wonderful experience for the club to be involved in. It raised more than $25,000 for Group 16 clubs.
"As a local footy enthusiast, we were really proud to see something like that happening in Moruya," he said.
"We couldn't have been happier with how well it went."
The club has received nothing but positive feedback from the council, the Canberra Raiders staff and the 5000 community and fans who turned up at the event.
Mr McMahon said the atmosphere at the game could easily have matched an NRL season game.
He paid special tribute to the hard work of Tim Weyman - Ack's son - in preparing the ground for the game and having a perfect pitch on the day despite heavy rain in the week prior.
The Moruya Sharks have recruited since last season, and Mr McMahon hopes they will have enough players to enter teams in both first grade and reserve grade.
"More players are always welcome," he said.
The first test for the 2023 Sharks squad will be in the Ack Weyman Memorial Shield against Boorowa Rovers on March 25 in Moruya. The Shield has been played since 2019 and is played against Boorowa because Ack's nephew is involved in the club.
The Sharks will also play in the Monaro Knockout rugby league tournament coming to Batemans Bay on March 31 to April 2.
The Group 16 kicks off in Round One on April 15.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
