Since 1993 a growing group of women from Batemans Bay down to Cobargo have been making wraps that aid agencies distribute to people around the world in need.
There are now 70 to 80 active local members of Wrap With Love knitting 25cm squares that are sewn together to make wraps large enough to cover a single bed or wrap around a person needing warmth and comfort.
Every year they send around 400 wraps to a central warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria for distribution by aid agencies.
The wraps have been sent to all parts of Africa, to refugees in Europe and to Japan after the tsunami.
On several occasions individuals have taken or sent them abroad including a delegate of Syrians living in Australia who took the wraps to their homeland and a former refugee from Afghanistan who sent them to her uncle to distribute them to nearby schools.
READ ALSO:
It was 1992 when a report about drought and famine in Mozambique prompted Sydney woman Sonia Gidley-King to start making blankets with her piles of leftover wool.
Jenny, Far South Coast coordinator of Wrap With Love, said Ms Gidley-King was a strong woman in the community and got other women involved.
"It is now Australia-wide," she said.
A former schoolfriend of Ms Gidley-King lived in Batemans Bay and invited her to speak to a group of local women in early 1993.
The movement has grown with groups in Narooma and Banksia Village in Broulee who meet regularly, as well as individuals including someone in Bawley Point who encourages residents in the nursing homes she visits to make the squares.
A woman in Cobargo is prolific and gets some help from several friends.
Jenny has been involved with Wrap With Love for more than 20 years.
When she first began she collected the wraps and put them on a bus to Nowra where another member would put them on a truck and take them to Sydney.
Now she collects the wraps and takes them to Sydney herself three or four times a year.
"My husband's 4WD is packed to the rafters with wraps," Jenny said.
Some of the wraps have been distributed locally, including by Eurobodalla Shire Council, since the Black Summer bushfires.
COVID made it difficult to send the wraps overseas so now many are distributed locally via aid agencies to refugee camps, women's shelters and other people in need.
"We like to think it is not only giving warmth and comfort but showing that someone, somewhere cares and gives hope to someone suffering," Jenny said.
For more information contact the Alexandria warehouse on (02) 8399 3000 between 10am and 3pm on Wednesdays and Fridays or email info@wrapwithlove.org.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.