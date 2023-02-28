Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Yamaha Variety Jet Trek riders depart Batemans Bay after giving back to local community

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yamaha Variety Jet Trek riders heading off from Batemans Bay. Picture supplied.

Almost 100 jet ski riders have departed Batemans Bay on the first leg of a 850 kilometre fundraising journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.