Almost 100 jet ski riders have departed Batemans Bay on the first leg of a 850 kilometre fundraising journey.
The Yamaha Variety Jet Trek is the longest fundraising jet ski adventure in Australia and has been raising money to support Variety help children in need for 25 years.
The jet ski riders have spent the past year fundraising and departed Batemans Bay boat ramp in the early hours of February 27. Their journey ends in Coffs Harbour on March 4.
Variety's Head of Fundraising and Marketing Matthew Lang said Variety was all about supporting kids who were sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability, to help them reach their potential.
"The participants see their fundraising directly impacting the families and communities we support," he said.
Before departing, the participants visited Batemans Bay Primary School, where they donated 20 bicycles which will be used by the school to develop leadership skills among Year 5 students. They also donated a stroller to a family with disabled children, to improve their accessibility and quality of life.
Mr Lang said the trek appealed to people as a "bucket-list opportunity" which combined visiting cool places, undertaking a multi-day jet skiing challenge and raising money for the community.
The Yamaha Variety Jet Trek has raised more than $3.7 million since its inception in 1998.
For more information, or to donate, visit varietyjettrek.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
