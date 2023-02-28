The Moruya Jockey Club is gearing up to host one of its biggest race days of the year on Sunday.
For the first time, the Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race is being held at Moruya on March 5. The race will give local horse owners, jockeys and trainers the chance to win their share of a $150,000 prize pool.
Jockeys who place first and second will race to win a further $500,000 in the Newhaven Park final at Royal Randwick on April 1.
Moruya Jockey Club Executive Officer Ken Brown is expecting to attract a diverse crowd of up to 2000 people. "We want to attract a younger crowd which is why we have set up the Canadian Club Bar with local DJ Exposure playing on the day."
For just $20 racegoers will get entry to the racecourse and all-day access to the Canadian Club Bar.
The race is also expected to be a boost for local trainers and jockeys who want to qualify for metropolitan races.
Moruya-based trainer Jamie Stewart is thrilled that his horse could race to win a portion of $150,000 in the Eurobodalla. "It's amazing to have a $150,000 prize pool at Moruya. Normally, for that amount of money you need to go to Sydney.
"It's a really important race to win for ourselves, our business and the horse owners. This is something that trainers prepare for months in advance."
Some of the Eurobodalla's best food trucks including Mr Salubrious, Riverside Pizza, D'lish D'lite Donut Van and many more will be available throughout the day.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the gate or at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
The day will kick off at 11.30am with Club Narooma and Club Tuross providing bus services at 11.30am and 5.45pm. Call Club Narooma on 4476 2135 or Club Tuross on 4473 8186 to book your spot for $10. Priors Bus Service will also be running a service from the Promenade Plaza in Batemans Bay for $10 - call 4472 4040 to book.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
