The day will kick off at 11.30am with Club Narooma and Club Tuross providing bus services at 11.30am and 5.45pm. Call Club Narooma on 4476 2135 or Club Tuross on 4473 8186 to book your spot for $10. Priors Bus Service will also be running a service from the Promenade Plaza in Batemans Bay for $10 - call 4472 4040 to book.

