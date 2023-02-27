'Smoke alarms save lives': three hospitalised after Tomakin house fire

A working smoke alarm has saved the lives of residents in Tomakin after a kitchen appliance failure started a house fire.
Rural Fire Service crews from Broulee, Malua Bay and Batemans Bay were called to a home in Red Hill Parade, Tomakin in the morning of February 25.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.
District duty operations officer Brett Thomas said the residents of the house were saved because of their working smoke alarm.
They were woken by the alarm and were able to get the assistance they needed to safely exit the house.
"Working smoke alarms save lives," Mr Thomas said.
The firefighters were at the scene for many hours containing the fire and property. No neighbouring properties were affected.
The three people involved were taken to Moruya Hospital where they were treated and discharged.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
