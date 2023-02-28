20-year-old Bailey Sweeny has reached a new high in his motorsport racing career in Tasmania.
Mr Sweeny raced to a first place finish in two of three 30-lap races at the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
His stunning double included a 7.6 second winning margin in the first race.
The first race took place on February 24 at Symmons Plains Raceway south of Launceston. It was a thrilling result for the young racer. "Super start to the year, race one is already in the books. It's the best possible start to the season for me," Sweeny said.
Sweeny's success over the weekend means he now leads the standings ahead of Round 2 of the TCR series at Phillip Island from May 12-14.
"I'm glad that I was able to put the progress I made last year into effect at the start of 2023. I think last year I came last in this series, so to be leaving the first round in the lead is unbelievable," Sweeny said.
After a four-year career in kart racing, he progressed to touring car racing with the help of Erebus Motorsport Academy. Since 2020, Sweeny has been solidifying himself as a young gun in motorsports, choosing a Hyundai i30N to beat his opponents.
Eurobodalla businesses such as Deli on Perry, One Life Gym and Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety are supporting Sweeny as sponsors to progress towards his dream of becoming a Supercar driver.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
