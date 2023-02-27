Surf Beach house destroyed in fire; cause under investigation

Fire and Rescue NSW are investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed a house in Surf Beach.
Rural Fire Services crews were called to a home in Eric Fenning Drive, Surf Beach just after 8.30pm on February 26.
RFS crews from Surf Beach, Batemans Bay and Malua Bay attended the residence and found the house ablaze.
READ MORE:
RFS district duty operations officer Brett Thomas said the house was totally destroyed by the fire.
No neighbouring properties were affected and all the occupants were out of the house at the time.
Mr Thomas said the cause for the blaze was still being investigated.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.