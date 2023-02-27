Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Surf Beach house destroyed in fire; cause under investigation

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Fire and Rescue NSW are investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed a house in Surf Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.