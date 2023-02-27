Broulee Brewhouse is excited to be holding its inaugural Autumn Beer Festival on Friday, March 10.
From 10am, the Brewhouse will be celebrating its famous brews and introducing a limited release for the day - the Witbier.
General Manager David Quinton is looking forward to releasing the new brew.
"This beer is a chance to show off the use of native botanicals from our local area," Mr Quinton said.
"It's a true representation of our passion for crafting unique, high quality beers and reflect the local environment and culture."
The Witbier is a twist on a classic Belgian-style beer and will be one of the many beers on tap during the festival.
"Come along, learn from the brewers, sample local beers, enjoy good food right behind the sand dunes of Broulee Beach," said Mr Quinton.
The festival will kick run from 10am to 6pm and is open to all ages. Tickets will be available online soon at brouleebrewhouse.com.au or call 0460 885 763.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.