Mr Sandman please lie low during March

Glancing across my calendar for March it has become blatantly clear to me that I have a very busy month ahead - both personally and for work.
It would appear that every concert, awards night, celebration, community event and gathering with friends is booked for March. I'm exhausted just looking at it.
I have managed to overcome clashes - I realise I just can't get to everything. But that Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) has me carefully coordinating the ability be a part of as much as possible.
My son's birthday, my wedding anniversary plans with my husband and my daughter's baby shower are solid fixtures for the month.
And of course there is an election in there, which is compulsory and a major focus from a work perspective - so that has to stay.
The rest will all become part of my social juggling act.
I am ultimately hoping that Mr Sandman takes a step back from controlling my life during the month ahead so I have enough energy to get through it all - including staying up past eight o'clock on many occasions.
You see I'm an early riser, early to bed type of person. None of the events on my March calendar require a 6am start but most will have me up well past 8pm.
One thing is certain, it is great to see so much happening in the community once more. It is hard to believe that three years ago in mid-March all our calendars suddenly became empty as that dreaded world-wide pandemic took hold and turned our lives upside down.
While I'm a little concerned about where sleep and recuperation will fit into my March schedule I am thrilled to have a social calendar to look forward to.
So Mr Sandman if you could please lie low until at least 9.30pm I would be truly grateful.
Here's hoping you all have fun things to look forward to.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.