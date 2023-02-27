THE joy on their faces shows just how much enjoyment the Special Olympics Australia South Coast Club's recent come-and-try day gave to the people.
"Can I join now - why do I have to wait?," one person said at Sunday's event at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, Ulladulla.
"I love the uniform. I want to be on this team," another participant said.
Athletes from Special Olympics [SO] Australia, South Coast Club, plus volunteers and carers descended on the centre on Sunday and they were able to show many others why they should get involved with this wonderful sporting group.
"It was so good telling other people about all the things we have done," Amy Foot, a long-time athlete with SO South Coast said.
Amy got to show off all her medals and ribbons won over many years.
"I got two medals and I have only been in SO for a year. I love trying my best and competing against other people who play like I do," Jason Russell, another athlete, said.
Special Olympics South Coast is just a tiny club in the big wheel of Special Olympics Australia and SO International, a sporting organisation for people with intellectual disabilities.
Chair of South Coast Special Olympics, Kathy Godwin, said to the athletes, parents and carers, that the club, and Special Olympics, offers a purpose in engaging in a sport.
She said the club's aim was to help athletes be the best they can be at their own level and to have fun and to stay healthy.
A total of 12 of the already registered SO athletes were also in attendance to welcome the newcomers and show them what a fun family the club is and the possibilities open to athletes who join the group.
Liz Russell, a volunteer with SO, was instrumental in the organisation and running of this highly successful day.
She not only developed all the promotional material, but also contacted support agencies, liaised with donors and most importantly, with a solid band of volunteers, ran the free sausage sizzle.
IGA donated sausages, bread and serviettes on the day.
Karlee, of the Dunn and Lewis Foundation, enabled SO South Coast to take over most of the ten-pin lanes for the morning.
"This is all worth it - just look at the faces on the people who are here. This is why I'm involved," Liz said.
The parents and carers also enjoyed being at the event.
Zen [aged 12], who needs assistive technology to communicate, took part in the event.
"This is the first time since COVID-19 that I have seen Zen so happy and excited. He has just loved playing and watching and being part of this group. Everyone was so accepting," Zen's mother said
Steve's mother said her son wants to be part of the SO group:
"He so wants to be part of this. It's so good that I can be part of the club," Steve's mother said.
Amy is a long-time SO Olympian and her mum said the club was amazing.
"This is Amy's family - she plays sport but she is accepted for who she is - it's so wonderful and heart-warming," Amy's mum said
A support worker, who also attended the come and try day, liked what was on offer.
"I didn't realise how different this club is from our usual trips and how we can work together," the support worker said.
"It's mind-blowing to realise that these guys can go on to achieve recognition for what they do."
