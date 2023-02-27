Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bushfire waste clear-up continues at council reserves

Updated February 27 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:58pm
Mogo Cemetery is one of the Council reserves where dead trees, branches and burnt stumps are being removed as part of ongoing bushfire waste clearing.

Work is underway to clear fire-affected trees from council reserves in the north of the shire.

