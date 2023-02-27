Bushfire waste clear-up continues at council reserves

Work is underway to clear fire-affected trees from council reserves in the north of the shire.
As part of ongoing bushfire clean up, the work to remove dead trees, prune dead branches and clear burnt stumps from reserves around Nelligen, Batemans Bay and Mogo is expected to continue until April.
Eurobodalla Council's disaster recovery tree and green-waste officer Brett Izzard said the additional clearing would be welcomed by adjoining property owners who had expressed concerns about the dead vegetation.
"We're working with council's natural resources team to ensure any clearing is environmentally appropriate and aligns with the work they are doing," Mr Izzard said.
"Where appropriate, we'll be using the root-balls, stumps and logs removed as fill, support or habitat at other restoration sites in the shire."
Areas of reserves may be temporarily closed while work is underway. For more information visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/currentworks
