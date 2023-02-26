Moruya Racecourse is gearing up for the Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifying race on Sunday March 5. Come and watch the very best local horses, jockeys and trainers race for their chance to compete in the Royal Randwick Championships Final in April. Get access to a private bar featuring DJ Exposure for just $20 per person, including entry to event. Bus services will be available from 11.30am. For more information and to book a ticket, visit moruyajockeyclub.com.au.