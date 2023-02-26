Championships at Moruya
Watch the $150,000 race!
Moruya Racecourse is gearing up for the Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifying race on Sunday March 5. Come and watch the very best local horses, jockeys and trainers race for their chance to compete in the Royal Randwick Championships Final in April. Get access to a private bar featuring DJ Exposure for just $20 per person, including entry to event. Bus services will be available from 11.30am. For more information and to book a ticket, visit moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Duo Histoire
Songs Of The Cities
Saxophonist Nick Russoniello and classical guitarist Murilo Tanouye together create Duo Histoire who will perform their 'Songs Of The Cities' on March 1 at Moruya's Anglican Church. Relish in music from Claude Debussy, Jacques Ibert, Elena Kats-Chernin and more while appreciating the musical prowess of this duo. The night begins at 7pm. Tickets are available at humanitix.com.au.
Celebrate Women
International Women's Day
In celebration of International Women's Day, libraries in Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma will be hosting the Historical Photographic Exhibition from March 6 to March 31. In partnership with Moruya and District Historical Society, the exhibition will highlight local pioneering women. Entry is free - come along during your library's opening hours.
Author Talk
Julie Janson
Get to know author and playwright Julie Janson at the Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, March 7 when she holds a talk about her life, writings and experiences. Bookings are essential, you can book at eventbrite.com.au.
Kingswood
Rock Your Weekend
Coming off the back of a European tour, Melbourne-based alternative rock band Kingswood are coming to Corunna and Tomakin on March 4 and 5 respectively. Their 'Hometowns' tour will see the band visit over 70 towns around the country in the lead-up to their fourth studio album. Tickets can be purchased at kingswoodband.com.
Pickling Workshop
Save your Fruit & Veg
SAGE and the Council are holding workshops this weekend on how to get the most out of your fresh food. The workshop will take place at 1pm on Saturday, March 4. Bring along wilted fruit and vegies and jars to SAGE at 110 Queen St, Moruya this weekend. Bookings can be made at sageproject.org.au
Clean Up!
Clean Up Australia Day
Come along to Art Central at 24 Church St, Moruya to get involved with Clean Up Australia Day. Just bring along a hat, sunscreen, good shoes and some water and you can get rewarded for cleaning up! Visit Art Central from 10am on March 5 to get involved.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.