Bay Post drops in to Moruya Rotary

When I was in Year 5, I competed for my local primary school in the local Rotary Club debating competition.
We made the final, which was held during a weekly Rotary meeting.
As an 11-year-old, I thought my days speaking at Rotary were behind me.
However, I was asked to speak to Moruya Rotary on February 21 and share 'the James Tugwell story'.
I spoke about some of my story, my interactions with Rotary in the past and some of the factors which led to me now living and working as a journalist in the Eurobodalla.
But more, the highlight of the evening was chatting to Rotarians and hearing about the wonderful way they contribute to society; often in largely invisible ways.
Who is it that makes sure cars are parked neatly and efficiently at the Moruya Rodeo? Who is that organises food stalls to all be in position and feeding the crowds at March's Moruya Mardi Gras?
It's volunteer Rotarians out there making sure everything runs smoothly.
We notice them less, the better they do their job. And we very rarely notice them.
Rotary is involved in so many aspects of our local community, but so too, they have fingers in pies all around the world. 2022-23 club president Shirley Hayes has been involved in international funding, supporting women's health and education and the club has been involved in the global Rotary AIDS project.
They asked me questions about the behind the scenes of working in the media, the future of Moruya and even asked me to sign up as a member!
It's a privilege to speak to Rotarians again.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
