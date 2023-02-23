Grumpy Old Man - can technology really be trusted

I'm not sure I trust modern technology.
Sure, so-called technological advances have been taking over ever increasing parts of our lives each year.
But is that the way it should be?
Have we outsourced our brains to the point where we wouldn't notice if the technology is wrong - well, maybe wouldn't notice until it was too late.
What would happen is all the calculators in the world got together and suddenly decided to start giving us incorrect answers to everything?
Just think of what would happen - buildings would collapse, aircraft would crash, underground tunnels wouldn't meet up.
Oh, the humanity.
And sure, you might well say that would never happen, but listen to this.
I was recently browsing through some online recipes, and came across one that appeared to be gorgonzola and walnut risotto, except the details were written in Italian.
No problem I thought as I hit the computer's auto translate button, only to be confronted with a recipe for Gonorrhea and walnut risotto.
Hang on, you've been doing what to my rice?
And how's this for a computerised transcription of a speech given recently?
The speaker said, "What a wonderful speech from Katelyn and Liza," but the automatic transcription wrote it down as, "Wonderful space from Thailand and winds up."
Hmmm.
Or later on, "Two of the most talented and respected MPs on either side of the house. Now Ryan will begin the long but important and overdue task ..." became "to have the most talented and respected naval base on either side of the house, now Brian will begin the war by important and overdue task ..."
We keep being told how computerised transcription and translation programs have come ahead by leaps and bounds in recent years, so surely these mistakes would have to be deliberate.
And if the computers are so happy mucking up language services, what's to stop them making small but significant mistakes in mathematical matters, which so many off us just don't understand anyway.
No, this unquestioning reliance on technlogy really doesn't seem to add up.
