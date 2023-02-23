The 2023 Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run is shaping up to be as bright and bold as ever, with a dunk tank, novelty activities and free entry for all.
On March 18, the community is invited to run or stroll the five-kilometre track at Moruya's Riverside Park to raise awareness around domestic violence.
The event is a collaboration between Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee, ESC Youth Committee and Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Chair of Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee Sam Monk said the colour run brought community services, businesses, and the community together to support healthy relationships.
"Domestic violence is seen as a dark subject to talk about," Ms Monk said.
"By holding events like the colour run, we can raise awareness in a creative way to help people have those difficult conversations."
Ms Monk said every community member had a responsibility to stand up to violence.
"It's important to recognise red flags in a relationship and raise your voice in support or to reach out for support," she said.
"By having that difficult conversation, you could help prevent violence and let people know there's services available with people who can help."
The committee is made up of local service providers and hosts awareness events throughout the year, as well as the Love Bites healthy relationships program at high schools.
Funds raised at the colour run will go to the Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee to support their work with the Love Bites program and other community events.
Tickets this year are free thanks to funding from the Office of Regional Youth and Coordinare.
However, registration was still necessary.
To participate in the colour run and receive a free t-shirt, register via Eventbrite.
Eurobodalla Council's youth development officer Michaela Burtenshaw encouraged businesses and local groups to enter as a team.
"It'd be awesome to see businesses show up and help raise awareness," Ms Burtenshaw said.
"By getting involved, you're pledging your support to address this important issue."
Ms Burtenshaw said the colour run was for all ages, fitness levels and abilities.
"There will be stalls along the way with obstacles and activities at each station," Ms Burtenshaw said.
For an extra giggle on the day, Ms Burtenshaw said a dunk tank would plunge local legends into water.
"If the fundraising target is reached on the day we will dunk the mayor," Ms Burtenshaw said.
"If you want to nominate your principal or boss at work, it could be fun seeing them get dunked too!"
