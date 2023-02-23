Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Dunk the mayor: loads of fun planned for 2023 Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run

Updated February 23 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:55pm
The Eurobodalla Shire Council Youth Committee get ready for the colour run next month and hope for a big turnout.

The 2023 Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run is shaping up to be as bright and bold as ever, with a dunk tank, novelty activities and free entry for all.

