Council vote on future of rodeo showground licence postponed to March

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:08pm
Moruya Rodeo file picture.

The decision on whether or not to grant a five-year licence to the Rodeo Association of Moruya to run events at the Moruya Showground will be on the agenda at Eurobodalla Council's 28 March meeting.

