Council vote on future of rodeo showground licence postponed to March

The decision on whether or not to grant a five-year licence to the Rodeo Association of Moruya to run events at the Moruya Showground will be on the agenda at Eurobodalla Council's 28 March meeting.
Submissions for public comment - required by the licence conditions - closed on January 31 and resulted in almost 1800 submissions, both for and against the licence renewal.
While some key stakeholders were initially advised the licence would be considered at the councillors meeting on February 28 meeting, the sheer volume of submissions means councillors require more time to properly consider them.
The council has also identified a minor issue with notifications to adjoining properties and the extra time allows this to be satisfactorily addressed.
The council report on the matter will be available on the council's website on the Wednesday prior to the meeting, along with information for community members about how to present to the council. esc.nsw.gov.au/meetings
