Council GM to engage developers over sale of old Batemans Bay bowling club site

Updated February 22 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:35pm
The site of the old bowling club at 2 Vesper Street, Batemans Bay is ready to be sold. Picture by Sadil Quinlan Properties.

Eurobodalla Council's general manager Warwick Winn will soon be engaged in talks with two different developers, looking for the best outcome for Batemans Bay's old bowling club site.

