Community rallies to support each other at Mogo Community Day

Locals have started a grassroots pay-it-forward initiative so anyone and everyone in the community has the opportunity to attend Mogo Wildlife Park's fourth annual Community Day.
Mogo Wildlife Park runs the events in the hope of bringing the community back together: to reconnect with each other, the animals who call Mogo home, the zookeepers and park staff.
For just $10 per person, (adult tickets normally $42) everyone is invited to enjoy Mogo Wildlife Park, have a chat with a tamarin, say g'day to a red panda, catch up with the zoo's most famous residents the gorilla family and its big cats including Roc, and the zoo's ever-growing tower of giraffes.
Local Batemans Bay business JJJ Oriental Supermarket is inviting locals to drop in and donate towards purchasing $10 Community Day tickets which will be donated to families who otherwise couldn't afford to buy tickets themselves.
A park spokesperson said Mogo Wildlife Park held a special place in the hearts of many across the shire.
"Since our recovery from natural disasters and pandemics, we have become synonymous with hope for many people across Australia and the world," they said.
"Community is a big part of Mogo Wildlife Park's DNA.
"Mogo Wildlife Park is that place to come and have fun, laugh, learn and be fascinated by the Mogo animal family.
"This Community Day on Saturday is our way of warmly welcoming everyone and giving everyone a fun day out.'
$10 tickets are on sale online now. Visit mogowildlifepark.com.au/booknow and select February 25 to purchase tickets.
