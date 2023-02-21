Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
25 Ringlands Road, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:45am
Expansive coastal property

3 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car

  • 25 Ringlands Road, Narooma
  • $2,495,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

With direct access to the inlet just over the reserve, this newly renovated home is located in a peaceful and private location in one of the most sought after areas of Narooma.

