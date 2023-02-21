Expansive coastal property

With direct access to the inlet just over the reserve, this newly renovated home is located in a peaceful and private location in one of the most sought after areas of Narooma.
Step inside and you will be astounded by the huge picture windows framing views out over the Wagonga Inlet. The home has high ceilings and polished wooden flooring throughout.
The magnificent kitchen is complete with top-of-the-line appliances and a huge pantry. Cooking with the view from here could never be a chore.
The main bedroom is massive and complete with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, as well as a sitting area and private veranda facing the inlet.
Stepping out to the veranda, the views will take your breath away.
The yard is home to a large piece of Narooma's history, the old Narooma Hall. It has been very tastefully restored and has had a kitchenette and bathroom added, making it a stunning place to have a social gathering.
There are beautiful gardens, rock walls and additional veggie beds which are enclosed and raised.
Up the hill you will find guest accommodation. The studio room has a kitchenette, bathroom and a lovely little deck for your guests to relax on.
Everything about this property is beautifully finished and looks superb.
