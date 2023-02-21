Time to get dirty this Clean Up Australia Day

Clean Up Australia Day is fast approaching, and the Eurobodalla coordinator is calling for all hands on deck to keep our shire sparkling clean.
It's time to stop talking garbage and start acting on the issue according to Eurobodalla's Clean Up Australia Day coordinator Maree Cadman.
Ms Cadman wants everyone to get out and join in the 2023 Clean Up on Sunday March 5.
"It's Australia's biggest community based environmental event. With 45 sites already registered in Eurobodalla, it's nice to see numbers up after a few years impacted by weather, disasters and COVID," she said.
READ MORE:
"The time is right: Yes, you'll be doing your bit to keep our beautiful shire looking good, but it's looking to be quite a social occasion - a time to catch up with old friends and even make some new ones. Why not do a ring-around and get a group together."
Eurobodalla has run Clean Up Australia Day events for the past 22 years, usually collecting between 25 and 35 cubic metres of waste each year. Waste bags and gloves are supplied.
"We also have students involved each year, with schools participating at sites close to them on Friday March 3,' Ms Cadman said.
To sign up for an existing site or register a new one, visit the Clean Up Australia Day website.
For more information, contact Maree Cadman on 4474 1343.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.