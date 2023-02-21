Community stories of resilience are being shared and stored through the creation of a decorative possum skin cloak.
Fire to Flourish in partnership with the Red Cross are overseeing community members coming together to decorate possum skins with stories of the Eurobodalla, resilience since the bushfires and of the natural flora and fauna within the shire.
Each person is given a possum skin to decorate using burning techniques and ochre paint, able to depict a story of significance to themselves or their community.
The skins will be stitched together to make a community cloak and displayed in Mogo's Boomerang Centre to tell future generations of the power, unity and resilience of the community.
Fire to Flourish community lead Kizzy Nye said decorating the possum skins had created a space for personal and group healing.
"It's been a really good way of bringing people together to work on a cultural program that has been helping with people's healing after the bushfires," Ms Nye said.
"The stories that have come out of the people who have made some of the panels - they've never shared before. It's creating an opportunity to share stories of resilience."
Ms Nye started what she called the "forgotten tradition" of decorating possum skin cloaks several years ago, and found it a personal solace as she recovered from the trauma of the black summer bushfires.
She said it was inspiring to see the community uptake of the project - with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, youth groups and elders all eager to share their story.
"It's brought so many people from across the Eurobodalla together," she said.
Red Cross First nations recovery and resilience officer for the far south coast Barbara Rix said the project aimed to revitalise culture and connection to Country.
"As a First Nations person myself, I haven't been exposed to a lot of the traditional practices that we have so richly in the Eurobodalla," she said.
She hopes the cloak will show future generations "we are all one and we are one community and together we can achieve anything," she said.
"We all have different stories and value to add to one another. We can learn a lot from each other. It's always good to connect with your mob."
She said it was great to work with local Indigenous elders to consider what cultural healing looked like in the community.
"As we see the cloak coming together with the multiple different stories from different tribal groups it's amazing to see," she said.
"We are going to leave behind a legacy item we should all be proud of."
Get involved at the next two community sessions at the Boomerang Community Centre, Mogo:
For more information, or to register, contact Barbara Rix: brix@redcross.org.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
