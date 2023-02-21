Australian Society in 30 or 40 Years

As a guide to how difficult this might be to pay off, it took Prime Minister John Howard and Treasurer Peter Costello 10 years to pay off a debt half this size in terms of percentage of GDP. To repeat that feat, we would need a committed prime minister and treasurer in office, delivering surplus after surplus, for an uninterrupted twenty years. This is very unlikely. The Treasury Department agrees. Here is a chart from their latest Intergenerational Report published in 2021 which shows the long term forecast for the debt: