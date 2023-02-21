Australian Society in 30 or 40 Years

What sort of Australia would you like to see in 2061?
A more equitable and just society with less stress and worry in securing life's essentials is possible.
To achieve them we will need to change the way we do things.
This series of articles will outline the reforms required to get us there. They are significant changes, each one a piece of the jigsaw puzzle. They all work together and it won't be until the end that the big picture will emerge.
The first topic to discuss is our federal government's deficits and debt. A government deficit is a surplus to the non government sector. This is a stimulus to economic activity so for most of us it's not a bad thing.
To 'fund' this financial shortfall, the government borrows money from the finance market by selling government bonds. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' latest figures, our net debt is $861 billion which is 36.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
As a guide to how difficult this might be to pay off, it took Prime Minister John Howard and Treasurer Peter Costello 10 years to pay off a debt half this size in terms of percentage of GDP. To repeat that feat, we would need a committed prime minister and treasurer in office, delivering surplus after surplus, for an uninterrupted twenty years. This is very unlikely. The Treasury Department agrees. Here is a chart from their latest Intergenerational Report published in 2021 which shows the long term forecast for the debt:
Note that the net debt is expected to hover around 30 to 40 per cent of GDP out to 2061 and beyond.
In just 4,900 days, from the time Treasurer Peter Costello told us that our net debt was zero and that we were no longer living beyond our means to when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered his COVID budget on October 6, 2020, our net debt went from zero to too big to pay off.
Many commentators and politicians have not fully grasped the significance of this. Calls to raise taxes and reduce government spending to pay it off won't work this time. We need to think differently about deficits and the debt.
Unlike a household, a business or indeed a state government, the federal government has the power to issue and distribute Australian dollars. We are fortunate in that our debt is 99.9999 per cent denominated in our own currency. Many countries in the world are not in this enviable position. It means that we can never default on our debt.
Rather than thinking of the debt as a loan to be repaid, it should be thought of as an accounting record. Budget deficits, within reason, are a good thing. I'll discuss exactly what I mean by that in future columns.
For now we shouldn't sweat over the debt, and any news media or politician who tries to scare us about it should be ignored.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
