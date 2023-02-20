Bay Walkers program showcasing shire's best walks

This quarter will also see the Bay Bushwalkers covering some of the best and most iconic walking trails in the region. These include a walk on the Corn Trail Walking Track in the Monga National Park. National Parks recently reopened the track following the Black Summer Bushfires and their refurbishment works. This will be the first time the Bay Bushwalkers have been on the Corn Trail since 2017. The walk on March 11, will cover half of the track at its southern end. It will follow the Buckenbowra River through rainforest, before climbing gradually to a lunch spot on the river, before returning; a distance of some 13 kms and a walk described as being of 'medium' difficulty.