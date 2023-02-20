Bay Walkers program showcasing shire's best walks

The Batemans Bay Bushwalkers have started their programme of walks for 2023, with their first club walk last week at North Durras, around Durras Lake. They had perfect walking weather to entice the walkers out from their summer break.
In this programme of walks, which will run through to mid-April, the Bay Bushwalkers have planned 19 walks, almost two a week, for their members; and visitors are welcome to join them.
This quarter will also see the Bay Bushwalkers covering some of the best and most iconic walking trails in the region. These include a walk on the Corn Trail Walking Track in the Monga National Park. National Parks recently reopened the track following the Black Summer Bushfires and their refurbishment works. This will be the first time the Bay Bushwalkers have been on the Corn Trail since 2017. The walk on March 11, will cover half of the track at its southern end. It will follow the Buckenbowra River through rainforest, before climbing gradually to a lunch spot on the river, before returning; a distance of some 13 kms and a walk described as being of 'medium' difficulty.
Another Iconic trail walk is planned for Sunday April 9. This will be on part of the new Murramarang Coastal Walk, from Maloneys Beach up to Judges Beach and Yellow Rock, before returning. The walk will start slightly south of Maloneys Beach at Long Beach. It will then head north along the grassy foreshore before climbing the newly constructed stairs at Maloneys Beach to the headland and onto the forest trail to Yellow Rock. A stop at Judges Beach for lunch and a quick swim, for those so enthused, is also on the agenda. The full walk is only 10 kms and is described by the Bay Bushwalkers as being of 'easy to medium' difficulty.
Anyone interested in coming along on these walks or indeed joining the Bay Bushwalkers as a visitor on any of their other walks should go to the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers web site baybushwalkers.org.au; or email secretary@baybushwalkers.org.au for more information.
