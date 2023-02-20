Write place, write time: Anke Zet

The question was posed: "Anke, how long did it take you to write your first book?" "Eight years," she responded. Yet, there was no judgement, no negative comments, just a few head nods and a collective understanding as to why one of Eurobodalla's most beloved practising doctors, and mother of two, had been working on her book for that time. Her fellow writers appreciated that when it comes to writing a book, it takes as long as it takes.
Anke, now working on the sequel to Deception: Book one (Unearthly Talents Series) - a suspenseful, soft sci-fi romance and family mystery for adults, was suffering from writer's block.
The group discussed how it was a natural, albeit frustrating, part of the writing process. One member remarked how it must be challenging to develop new material.
"I even have to create new ways for characters to communicate with one another," Anke said.
"I want their dialogue to be fresh and interesting."
The group agreed: a writer who consistently considered their audience had a better chance in the relentless, yet incredibly rewarding world of writing and publishing. The conversation turned to how writers stay committed.
"I have to write every day!" somebody said.
"It's a ritual, I need to be in the mood," another added.
READ MORE:
For every unique writer, there's a unique method to his or her madness. The clock ticked 7:30 p.m., Anke excused herself as she was off to nurture her other creative love - dancing.
Anke Ziergiebel (or Anke Zet to her readers) is the author of Deception: Book one (Unearthly Talents Series 1), the first in her sci-fi, romantic trilogy. After losing her childhood friend to breast cancer, Anke promised to put her creative energy to good use through her novel and fundraising efforts.
In 2022, she joined the Cancer Council's Stars of Eurobodalla, raising over $14,000.
Anke's advice for aspiring authors is: "Always find ways to be creative. If it's not writing, choose cooking, photography or dancing! And don't forget to enjoy the little things in life, like smelling the roses."
Anke's book can be purchased at amazon.com.au/Deception-Book-one-Unearthly-Talents-ebook/dp/B09Q311C1L
The Eurobodalla Fellowship of Australian Writers has two groups that meet monthly. The night group meets from 6.30pm to 8.30m on the first Monday of the month in a private venue. The day group meets from 10.30am to 1.30pm on the first Wednesday of every month at the Red Door Hall in Page Street, Moruya.
Annual membership is $45. To join contact: eurobodallawriters.org/contact-us
Sharon Halliday is a member of Eurobodalla Fellowship of Australian Writers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.