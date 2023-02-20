Write place, write time: Anke Zet

The question was posed: "Anke, how long did it take you to write your first book?" "Eight years," she responded. Yet, there was no judgement, no negative comments, just a few head nods and a collective understanding as to why one of Eurobodalla's most beloved practising doctors, and mother of two, had been working on her book for that time. Her fellow writers appreciated that when it comes to writing a book, it takes as long as it takes.