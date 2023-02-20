Mogo Community Day
Meet the Mammals
Say hello to Mogo's most famous and furry residents on Saturday, February 25 at Mogo Wildlife Park's Community Day. Tickets to the park are just $10 per person with food and drinks available to purchase on the day. There are two sessions at 9am and 12pm. Be sure to book online at mogowildlifepark.com.au.
Quest for Life Workshop
Rebuild Your Resilience
Quest for Life will be hosting free resilience and stress-managing workshops for all those in need of support. Come along at 9.30am to the South Durras Community Hall on Feb 25, Bodalla Community Hall on Feb 26, Moruya Mechanics Institute on Feb 27 and Tomakin Community Hall on Feb 28. Entry is free however bookings are essential - call Council Community Recovery Officer Linda Wilton on 4474 1258.
Celebrate Lennon & McCartney
Hello, Goodbye!
'Two of Us - The Songs of Lennon and McCartney' is a celebration of The Beatles' extensive songbook. Performed by Damien Leith and Darren Coggan, the night promises to be a "magical and intimate portrait of the songs that changed the world" held on Feb 25. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at Bay Pavilions or online at baypavilions.com.au.
Men's Table At The Bay
Come To The Table
'The Men's Table: Entree' is your introduction to the table. The Men's Table is a place for men to share openly about their lives, meet other men and build trust in one another. The Entree event will begin at 6.30 on February 22 at 25-27 Old Princes Hwy, Batemans Bay. For more information call Michael on 0450612358.
Colour Run
Support Youth Against Domestic Violence
Join in the Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run from 9am at Riverside Park, Moruya on February 25. Immerse yourself in a rainbow of colours while supporting youth against domestic violence. Then it's up to you whether you want to run, walk or dance the five-kilometre track! Bring everyone along for this family-friendly, fun-filled event. Contact Michaela on 4474 7422 for more information. https://whatson.eurobodalla.com.au/event/15594890-a/free-live-music-every-saturday-sunday-from-12pm, https://whatson.eurobodalla.com.au/event/17107856-a/narooma-rotary-markets
Race Day
The Newhaven Park Country Championships Regional Qualifier
This will be held at the Moruya Racecourse on March 5 with tickets starting from $15. You can buy tickets at the gate from 11.30am or purchase online at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.