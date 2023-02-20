There will be changed traffic conditions around Nelligen as the new Nelligen Bridge is opened to traffic.
Weather permitting, the existing bridge will be closed to traffic from February 22.
Lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a reduced speed of 40 km/h will remain on the Kings Highway during this work. One lane in each direction will open on the new bridge.
READ MORE:
A temporary closure of Wharf Street will also be in place from Wednesday February 22 for up to eight weeks, weather permitting. A detour via Braidwood and Reid streets will direct road users in and out of the Nelligen township during this time. This closure is required to build new pavement for the realignment of Wharf Street.
Pedestrians and cyclists will also be moved onto the new bridge as part of this work. Pedestrian access on Wharf Street will be safely maintained around the work area.
Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs, and allow up to an extra ten minutes travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.