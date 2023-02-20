Moruya Rodeo have continued a tradition stretching back more than 40 years by giving a donation from ticket sales to the Moruya Lions Club.
President Andrew Mehl officially handed a cheque for $7000 to Lions Club president Jenny Jeffery at Moruya Showgrounds on February 17 in recognition of the efforts of Lions volunteers manning the ticket gates on the day. Lions volunteers have been on the gates at the event for more than 40 years.
"We try to get the different community groups involved and then the money gets to go around and keep in the local community," Mr Mehl said.
"We want to give back to the people who help.
"We can't run it without them."
January 2023 was the first Moruya rodeo since January 2019, and Mr Mehl said it was encouraging to see so many community members and visitors turn out to support the event.
People were turned away at the gate, after there was no more space.
Ms Jeffery has been volunteering on the gates of the rodeo for more than 10 years, and said she had never seen so many people at the Rodeo.
Lions treasurer Kathy Rose said the club was trying to regain their feet after COVID. The club has been unable to do barbecues and fundraising efforts through COVID, with the organisation put on hold for the safety of their members.
With this new financial support, they are looking forward to springing back to life and doing what they do best: supporting other community groups and locals.
Ms Rose said donations flowed on to benefit the wider community; the Lions have also donated to Meals on Wheels and make donations to support local schools and organisations.
Moruya Rodeo also made cash donations to other community groups involved on the day: $1000 to the Moruya Rotary parking attendants, $1000 to Moruya High School for use of their oval for parking as well as $2000 to support the work of Meals on Wheels in the community.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
