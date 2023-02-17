Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Dementia Australia Memory Walk and Jog coming to Batemans Bay

Updated February 17 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 10:00pm
A runner at the 2022 Dementia Australia Memory Walk and Jog. The event is happening in Batemans Bay in 2023. Picture supplied.

Batemans Bay is one of 20 locations around Australia to host a Memory Walk and Jog raising awareness about dementia.

