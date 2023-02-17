Batemans Bay is one of 20 locations around Australia to host a Memory Walk and Jog raising awareness about dementia.
The event is raising money for the work of Dementia Australia.
Batemans Bay local Marlene has signed up and is walking for her mother Jan, who has lived with dementia for 15 years.
"Living with a family member with dementia has an impact on all the family," she said.
"We have all adjusted our lives to continually provide our support, love and encouragement to ensure that our mum is comfortable, is in a caring environment and always knows she is loved.
"Memory Walk and Jog is such a great cause to fundraise for. All funds raised from the Memory Walk and Jog will help the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families and carers."
More than 400,000 people of all ages live with dementia in Australia.
Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with some form of dementia is expected to almost double in 30 years.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
That is why the Memory Walk and Jog events like the one happening in Batemans Bay on February 19 is so important.
So far more than $8000 has been raised by the Batemans Bay event.
Participants can register as an individual or a team, to raise awareness and vital funds for people impacted by dementia.
Register at memorywalk.com.au/event/batemans-bay or at the event at Rotary Park on the day itself.
The event is at 8am for a 9am start on February 19 at Rotary Park, Batemans Bay.
