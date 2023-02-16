The Tuross Head Tennis Club president has won a state award for his volunteering commitment to sport.
Dean Malcolm was named runner-up for the 2022 NSW Good Sports Volunteer of the Year award at the national Good Sports Awards at Parliament House in Canberra on February 16.
The Good Sports Awards celebrate Australia's best community sporting clubs and volunteers, for their commitment to building healthy and inclusive club environments, and their work with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sports program in tackling topics like alcohol, illicit drugs, smoking, mental health and safe transport.
Mr Malcolm was recognised for making Tuross Head Tennis Club stronger and more inclusive, by going above and beyond the usual undertakings of a volunteer. During the bushfires, floods and pandemic, Mr Malcolm opened the courts and encouraged locals to play and to connect with others.
"Having a strong sense of community, and connecting with others, is so important for people of all ages," Mr Malcolm said.
Mr Malcolm successfully rallied for a community grant to build and paint a tennis practice wall. He said it was extensively utilised during the pandemic and was open to the community to use at any time.
"The Tuross Head Tennis Club facility has improved considerably over the last few years. Club volunteers and local tradies came together to create a welcoming, fun and friendly place to attend. From construction of facility improvements to mowing lawns, painting tables and chairs, and local students painting the mural. The more people involved, the better," Mr Malcolm said.
"During tough times, the club used a lot of the Good Sports Mental health resources, distributing them as required to people who visited our practice wall. We encourage people to reach out for support."
Working with more than 10,000 community sports clubs across Australia, including more than 3000 in NSW, Good Sports is Australia's largest community health sports program, funded by the Australian Government and the New South Wales Government and managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
Alcohol and Drug Foundation's NSW Manager Greg Howe said the award celebrated the volunteers whose hard work made sporting clubs function across the country.
"They shine the spotlight on success, celebrate the volunteers who are the backbone of Good Sports clubs and give winning clubs the recognition they deserve," Mr Howe added.
Tuross Head Tennis Club is a gold level accredited Good Sports club, which means it has policies that cover alcohol and tobacco management, illegal drugs, mental health and safe transport.
