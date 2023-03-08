Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Study shows 10 years after bushfires communities hadn't recovered

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Walters and Danielle Murphy started operating what was then the Cobargo Bushfire Relief Centre in January 2020. Picture by Marion Williams

Three years after the Black Summer bushfires residents of Cobargo continue to struggle both mentally and physically with some still living in shipping containers, busted caravans and garages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.