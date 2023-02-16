Marine Rescue issue safety warning as boating weather improves

Marine Rescue NSW is anticipating an increase in boating activity over the coming days with improved and warmer weather conditions forecast for much of the NSW coastline.
After days of unfavourable boating conditions, Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Operations and Capability, Alex Barrell said he expected boaters to take advantage of the improved conditions.
"With the easing of the hazardous surf conditions that we've seen over recent days and the warmer weather that's expected we are looking at seeing larger numbers of boats on the waterways," he said.
"It's our reminder that boaters do check the weather conditions before they head out and that they make sure they've got all the required safety equipment onboard their vessel for their trip."
Winds are forecast to strengthen across the day from February 17 into Saturday along the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coasts.
"With this warmer weather, we're also expecting to see the winds strengthen later in the afternoon which is a reminder for boaters that they make sure they're constantly checking the weather conditions and that they're operating within the limitations of their vessel," Mr Barrell said.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting winds to reach up to 30 knots offshore on the Eden Coast in the evening of February 17.
