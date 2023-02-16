The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a low-intensity heat wave warning for most of southern NSW and a three day severe heatwave warning for the NSW south coast.
Over February 16 to 18, areas of the coastline including Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Bega and Eden are expected to have maximum temperatures in the mid-thirties with minimum temperatures in the mid-to-high teens.
Bega is expected to hit a maximum of 33 degrees on February 17. Batemans Bay is expected to reach a high of 35 degrees on February 18; Ulladulla 31 degrees, Nowra 35.
Further inland, Goulburn is expected to reach 35 degrees on Saturday February 18, Bowral 33 and Yass 36.
According to the Bureau, severe heat waves such as this can be dangerous to vulnerable people in the community such as the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, babies, people with pre-existing health conditions and children.
They recommend staying inside in cool locations such as a library or your home, using fans or air conditioning if available.
For information on staying safe during a heat wave go to the NSW Department of Health web page.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
