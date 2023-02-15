Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fungi Feastival from June 16 to July 16 in Batemans Bay to Eden

Updated February 16 2023 - 9:04am, first published 8:40am
Fiona Kotvojs, of Gulaga Gold truffiere at Dignams Creek, is part of the Fungi Feastival that will run along the Far South Coast from June 16 to July 16. File picture

The inaugural Fungi Feastival will take place on the NSW South Coast from June 16 to July 16 2023.

