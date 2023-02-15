The inaugural Fungi Feastival will take place on the NSW South Coast from June 16 to July 16 2023.
The Feastival has a program of activities that will take place across the Far South Coast from Batemans Bay through to Eden that celebrate the fascinating and unique world of fungi during their peak season.
Activities include seminars on the role of fungi in nature, workshops on growing mushrooms at home and truffle farming.
There will also be cooking classes, fungi-themed dinners, plus mushrooms and truffles on the menu of restaurants and cafes.
The art of fungi will be celebrated with photography, pottery and felting workshops, along with movies and educational documentaries.
In need of a brand and logo design, the Fungi Feastival committee held a design competition for a logo with 'autumn colours' and received entries from local artists and designers.
South Coast studio Clare Moore Designs was selected as the winner.
Ms Moore then accommodated several changes to her design to meet the needs of the committee.
In addition to designing the Fungi Feastival logo and brand, Ms Moore designed a range of mushroom foraging zines and merchandise for Milton Mushrooms.
The Fungi Feastival committee felt an instant connection with her fungi and mushroom design experience and congratulated Ms Moore on her win.
If you are interested in the science and art of fungi in addition to cooking and eating mushrooms and truffles, the Fungi Feastival 2023 activities will delight you.
For more information on the Fungi Feastival, visit our Facebook Page, follow us on @fungifeastival or contact Annette Kennewell at akennewell@netspace.net.au or phone 0417 203 610.
