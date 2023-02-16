Teenager sentenced after tackling police officer

A Batemans Bay teenager has been sentenced after tackling a police officer in Nelligen.
Damon McFarlane, 18, pleaded guilty to three charges when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on February 13.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty and never licensed person driving a vehicle on road both first and prior offence relating to three separate incidents.
According to documents tendered to the court, police were called to a Nelligen residence on New Year's Day, 2023 after reports of a violent altercation. They were told there had been yelling, screaming, items being thrown and windows and doors being broken.
When they arrived, police entered the home to check on the welfare of the occupants.
The papers said McFarlane was hiding behind the front door as the officers entered, and ran and tackled one of the policemen.
The policemen fell backwards onto the concrete steps.
READ MORE:
The documents said McFarlane had lashed out and refused arrest, but was finally restrained with the use of pepper spray.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Matilda Bogart said the actions weren't premeditated, but impulsive.
Magistrate Doug Dick acknowledged the 18-year-old had no prior history, but told McFarlane his actions were wrong.
McFarlane was also facing two charges relating to separate incidents where he was pulled over by police officers while driving. The papers said McFarlane had never possessed a license in NSW or any other state or territory.
McFarlane was convicted and fined $1500 for tackling the police officer, and $1600 for both driving matters. He was disqualified from obtaining a license for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.