Unanimous support for North Head heritage area

Updated February 15 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:20am
Mary Brierley and Maureen Davis - bookending Aunty Doris Moore delivered heart-felt presentations on the proposed heritage listing for land around Brierleys boat ramp at the Tuesday February 14 council meeting.

Public riverfront at Moruya's north head around Brierley's boat ramp will be transformed into a heritage conservation area.

Local News

