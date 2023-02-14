Unanimous support for North Head heritage area

Public riverfront at Moruya's north head around Brierley's boat ramp will be transformed into a heritage conservation area.
Eurobodalla's councillors voted unanimously for a proposed new heritage conservation area around Brierley's boat ramp, off Moruya's Bruce Cameron Drive, at their general meeting on February 14.
The unanimous decision formally recognises the cultural and heritage values of the area, and will also see a boat ramp upgrade, better facilities, and interpretive signs explaining the history of the site.
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher said the proposal was an honourable way to recognise and preserve Aboriginal cultural heritage at the site while encouraging ongoing public use.
"The Brierley homestead used to sit on the elevated land next to the boat ramp. The house is long gone now but we'll be putting up some informative signs about that, and others explaining the significance of this area to Aboriginal people," Cr Hatcher said.
"Then, we'll be revegetating some areas with culturally significant plants - maintaining native grass and bushland so traditional cultural activities can be practiced there.
"Outcomes like these are exactly how council keeps the shire moving forward while acknowledging local Aboriginal people's millennia-old relationship to land. The next stage is to amend the Local Environmental Plan to introduce this listing."
Previous work by the council and others identified Moruya's North Head and Garland Town as an area of significant Aboriginal heritage. The new heritage conservation area builds on previous work by the council while preparing its Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Study, various Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessments for the Moruya Airport redevelopment, and a heritage nomination report.
Cr Hatcher said the council had since collaborated with the Aboriginal community to develop a landscape management plan for the area identifying traditional values while ensuring public access.
"There was an 18 month pause in the process - thanks to the fires, COVID, and sorry business - but we eventually had the documents finalised in June 2022 and now we've secured the funds to make it happen," he said.
