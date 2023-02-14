Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
VIEW Club bouncing back into 2023

Updated February 14 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:35pm
President Julie with Birthday Girls - June and Loretta. Picture supplied.

Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.

