VIEW Club bouncing back into 2023

Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.
VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family.
Batemans Bay Evening Club President, Julie said this year was the perfect time to join VIEW as social events were back on the calendar after going into hiatus due to the pandemic.
"We have had so much fun organising upcoming events for our club in the last year. These always feature fabulous dinners and speakers, and are a great way to hear about how we help children and young people through The Smith Family," she said.
VIEW is the largest community sponsor of the charity's Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support.
President Julie said this was crucial, particularly in the current economic climate.
READ MORE:
"We have all been hit by the rising cost of living, be it power prices, food or petrol, but these rises have had an even greater impact on those already doing it tough. Parents shouldn't have to choose between putting dinner on the table or buying their child a uniform for school. This is why it is so important that we can help children experiencing disadvantage with their education," she said.
Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club supports the education of six students through the Learning for Life program, ensuring they have what they need for the school year.
In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club hosts social events, including a pamper auction and also Bunnings BBQ's.
"We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us and look forward to welcoming new faces at our next monthly meeting," Julie said
Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198 or visit www.view.org.au for further information.
The next Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club meeting will take place on Wednesday March 8 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.