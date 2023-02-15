Man pleads guilty after biting police officer while on magic mushrooms

A Northmead man who bit a police officer after consuming magic mushrooms has faced court.
Lachlan Graham Weekley, 28, entered guilty pleas to obstructing or hindering ambulance officer by act of violence and assaulting an officer while in the execution of their duty when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on February 13.
According to documents tendered to the court, ambulance paramedics requested police assistance for security when they were called to a Long Beach residence on August 19, 2022 after reports of a man having a bad reaction to consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms.
The documents said Weekley was in the residence and was calm before becoming aggressive and yelling and screaming.
The documents said he kicked a paramedic, causing the paramedic to momentarily lose balance.
When a friend tried to calm him, he pushed the friend in the face.
The documents said ambulance officers attempted to administer sedation for the safety of all those at the scene.
The papers said numerous police and ambulance officers were required to hold Weekley to prevent him lashing out.
While police were restraining him, Weekley bit the left middle finger of a police officer, causing it to bleed.
Weekley will face Downing Street Local Court on March 8 for sentencing.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
